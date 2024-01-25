SCOTT STAPP Releases "Deadman's Trigger" Single And Lyric Video

Grammy winning songwriter, platinum solo artist, and voice of Creed, Scott Stapp, has released the bombastically ominous “Deadman’s Trigger” as the fourth single from his upcoming solo album, Higher Power. The album is set for release on March 15 via Napalm Records.

On an album of metamorphosis forged by loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat, “Deadman’s Trigger” warns of mutually assured destruction when pushed to the breaking point, until the melodic chorus arrives like salvation. The charged-up banger strobes with bold sonic swagger as one of the album’s hardest-hitting tracks.

Watch the lyric video below:

Higher Power describes a metamorphosis forged by loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat. It features stand-out performances by Dorothy, guitar god Yiannis Papadopoulos, and a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan. The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens and follows Stapp’s 2019 The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at #3 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the UK Official Rock & Metal Chart.

Higher Power will be available in the following formats:

-Digital Album

-CD Digisleeve

-Solid Viola Gatefold Vinyl LP

-Black/Red Splatter Gatefold LP - Die Hard Edition w/ Slipmat & Record Butler (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 300)

Pre-order here.

Higher Power tracklisting:

"Higher Power"

"Deadman's Trigger"

"When Love Is Not Enough"

"What I Deserve" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"If These Walls Could Talk" (feat. Dorothy)

"Black Butterfly"

"Quicksand" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"You’re Not Alone"

"Dancing In The Rain" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"Weight Of The World"

“Black Butterfly” lyric video:

"What I Deserve" lyric video:

"Higher Power" lyric video:

Stapp recently announced the first leg of the Higher Power Tour, a run of intimate theater dates to celebrate the release of Higher Power. The first dates to be announced will take place a month before Creed reunites for the first time in over a decade.

Tickets can be found here. See below for all current tour dates.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

12 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

18 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

22 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

(Photo - Sebastian Smith)