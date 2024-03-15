SCOTT STAPP Releases First-Ever Duet With DOROTHY; "If These Walls Could Talk" Music Video Streaming

On the heels of achieving his highest-charting solo single to date, “Higher Power”, which is currently blazing up the Mediabase Active Rock chart at #10, Grammy winning songwriter, platinum solo artist, and voice of Creed, Scott Stapp, has released his fourth studio album of the same name, Higher Power, today via Napalm Records.

Today, Stapp also revealed his first-ever duet - the gripping acoustic ballad “If These Walls Could Talk”, featuring rock queen Dorothy (Roc Nation). Stunning in its authenticity about falling from grace and the long journey back to the top, the acoustic ballad showcases two Grammy-worthy vocal performances.

Accompanying the track’s release is an equally impassioned official music video, directed by Nick Peterson (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Evanescence, Dorothy).

Dorothy states: “It was the highest honor for me to collaborate with Scott Stapp on such a beautiful, raw, emotional song. I’ve been a fan of his all my life and I hope this song positively impacts the world.”

Scott states: “Recording this album was cathartic for me while going through the kinds of life challenges we all experience. Dorothy arrives at the album’s turning point – that moment when you acknowledge how far you’ve come while recommitting to moving forward. Her performance is such a soulful contribution to the song that I’m grateful I didn’t do this one alone.”

Higher Power describes a metamorphosis forged by loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat. It features stand-out performances by Dorothy, guitar god Yiannis Papadopoulos, and a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan. The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens and follows Stapp’s 2019 The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at #3 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the UK Official Rock & Metal Chart.

Higher Power is available in the following formats:

-Digital Album

-CD Digisleeve

-Solid Viola Gatefold Vinyl LP

-Black/Red Splatter Gatefold LP - Die Hard Edition w/ Slipmat & Record Butler (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 300)

Order here.

Higher Power tracklisting:

"Higher Power"

"Deadman's Trigger"

"When Love Is Not Enough"

"What I Deserve" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"If These Walls Could Talk" (feat. Dorothy)

"Black Butterfly"

"Quicksand" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"You’re Not Alone"

"Dancing In The Rain" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"Weight Of The World"

"Deadman’s Trigger" lyric video:

“Black Butterfly” lyric video:

"What I Deserve" lyric video:

"Higher Power" lyric video:

Tour dates:

March

15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

18 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

22 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom