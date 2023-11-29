SCOTT STAPP Releases New Single "Black Butterfly"; Lyric Video

Grammy winning, platinum-certified artist, Scott Stapp, will release his fourth solo album, Higher Power, via Napalm Records on March 15, before the iconic frontman returns to the stage with Creed for the first time in ten years.

Stapp has released “Black Butterfly”, the third single from Higher Power. Transcending defeats to emerge reborn, “Black Butterfly” is a grooving stunner with undeniable swagger that chronicles transformative growth. Over the track’s unshakable chorus, charging riffs and soaring leads, Stapp flaunts hauntingly beautiful vocals in a motivational plea to push through the process of personal metamorphosis.

Scott says: “Growth is a challenging process. I often write aspirational lyrics about getting to that ‘next level’ – knowing what you’re capable of and rejecting the idea that you’re defined by your mistakes. Overcoming difficulty can lead to increased self-awareness and, in time, wisdom that can lead to helping others going through similar situations.”

Watch a lyric video below:

Higher Power follows 2019’s The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at #3 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the UK Official Rock and Metal Chart, among countless other top chart positions.

On an album that traverses themes of loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat, Higher Power features stand-out performances by hard rock queen Dorothy on a deeply raw duet and, throughout the album, Papadopoulos’ guitar leads and solos are such invaluable contributions that he is credited as a featured artist on three tracks. There is also a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy Award winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan on Higher Power, which was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, with co-production by Stapp.

Stapp explains: “Higher Power was born out of never ending consequences with triggered, yet naive defiance. It's the realities and realizations of being human in this experiment we call life - holding onto hope in the dark waiting for the light."

Higher Power will be available in the following formats:

-Digital Album

-CD Digisleeve

-Solid Viola Gatefold Vinyl LP

-Black/Red Splatter Gatefold LP - Die Hard Edition w/ Slipmat & Record Butler (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 300)

Pre-order here.

Higher Power tracklisting:

"Higher Power"

"Deadman's Trigger"

"When Love Is Not Enough"

"What I Deserve" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"If These Walls Could Talk" (feat. Dorothy)

"Black Butterfly"

"Quicksand" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"You’re Not Alone"

"Dancing In The Rain" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"Weight Of The World"

"What I Deserve" lyric video:

"Higher Power" lyric video:

(Photo - Sebastian Smith)