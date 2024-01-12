SCOTT STAPP Talks Possibility Of New CREED Music – “I Definitely Think The Creative Juices Are Gonna Flow”

Scott Stapp recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation he discusses the possibility of new Creed music and long term plans for the band.

On the possibility of new Creed music:

Scott Stapp: Mark and I were together a couple days ago doing something like, some secret thing I can't share. But we were hanging out for a couple days and as we were hanging out, you know, we just began talking about how we wrote “Human Clay,” and we wrote “Human Clay” while on the road touring “My Own Prison.” And we wrote it at, during soundchecks, you know, 80%, 90% of that record was written on stage during soundcheck. And you know what we'd do? We'd write a song and we'd get it tight and play it within three or four days of writing it, because we didn't have enough material with just that one record to be a headliner. But we were headlining shows, so we didn't want to fill our set with covers. So we were writing on the fly and just playing new songs, you know, as we wrote them.

And so we were talking like, you know, that was a really good experience. Those were good times and both of us connected. And I could see in his eye, and I was feeling it too, that, you know, I think there's gonna be some writing happening and it's gonna be organic and I think it's gonna be beautiful, man, if we get back to that place and that chemistry, which I think we're gonna fall right back into once we start playing these songs together and we reconnect with through our relationships, through the songs that we created together. You know, I think it's only natural for us, that, you know, during sound checks, sometimes in the dressing room, you know, wherever and whenever we're together, that songs are gonna be born. I mean, it happened on the Full Circle tour. We wrote a bunch of songs during soundcheck during that tour. And so we're sitting on those. But I think we're all in a fresh space and I definitely think the creative juices are gonna flow. And so I definitely think there's hope for some new music.

On Creed’s long term plans:

Well, it's evolved. I'll be honest with you, you know, initially I was taking it like, all right, let's do the cruises, and then let's kind of see what happens from there. Um, but the reception was so incredible and like I explained before, everything that was going on viral, that, you know, the tour just got presented to us and we couldn't say no, especially with, you know, the positive interaction that was happening with the band behind the scenes. I really am hoping that all this positive energy and positive mindset and, you know, just collective mindset, that this is something that we finally need to, you know, really cherish and nurture and really give our fans what they want. And that it actually benefits everything else we're doing as well.

You know, there's definitely been some dialogue and some conversations, about, you know, this being something that continues. But again, there's still a little bit of that “let's see how it goes” kind of deal. So I think, you know, part of us are in the moment saying, yeah, let's, you know, the excitement of this let's make this something we do all the time. And then the other half of us is, alright, well let's see how it goes. So with both of those, you know, headspace is kind of living together, I think that's a positive recipe. So if everyone just shows up with that, with that right attitude, I think, you know, not to sound cliché, but it is cliché, I think the best is yet to come for Creed.

