SCOTT STAPP To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut This Month

Grammy winning songwriter, solo artist, and Creed frontman, Scott Stapp, will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on October 23. It will be the rocker’s first time inside the circle and the first live performance of his first-ever duet, “If These Walls Could Talk” ft. rock queen Dorothy (Roc Nation). The acoustic ballad delivers two Grammy-worthy vocal performances that escalate to soaring climax as they depict the experience of suffering in silence. It was written by Scott Stapp with Kylie Sackley (Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Walker Hayes), Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, Ozzy Osbourne, Faith Hill), and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown).

Stapp’s songwriting has long exemplified Music City’s “three chords and the truth” ethos, baring it all to a multi-generational audience of rock, mainstream, and country fans with honest and authentic storytelling. From “Higher,” to “Arms Wide Open,” “My Own Prison,” “One Last Breath,” “My Sacrifice,” and “Weathered,” to solo singles “Purpose For Pain,” “Higher Power,” and current hit, “Black Butterfly,” Stapp has earned icon status with songs that continue to inspire stadium-wide singalongs.

Scott recently spoke about Nashville, his home since 2016, telling music journalist Melonee Hurt of The Tennessean: “I was unaware until I got into the community how big it is and how supportive and protective they are of people who are sincere… When they know your heart, they've got your back."

On being invited to take the Opry stage, Stapp says: “I am humbled by this invitation and grateful for the Opry’s tradition of including outliers like me. The Nashville songwriting community has been an incredible source of inspiration and support through a life-changing era for me, so it is a distinct honor to step into the circle for the first time.”

Stapp has had a transformative year with the chart-topping debut of his 4th solo album Higher Power (released March 15 via Napalm Records) and the return of Creed, which “may be something this industry has never seen” (Pollstar). Their reunion tour quickly became “one of the hottest rock tickets of the year” (Billboard) and “one of the most anticipated tours of the summer” (USA Today), selling out amphitheaters and earning critical praise at each show. Due to fan demand, the tour was extended with an arena leg to include Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (11/8) and Madison Square Garden (11/29) to close out 2024.

(Photo - Matt Akana)