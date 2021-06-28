SCOTT WEILAND - Movie In Development On Late STONE TEMPLE PILOTS / VELVET REVOLVER Frontman

The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively reporting that Dark Pictures is in development on a movie, Paper Heart, based on the life of Scott Weiland, the former frontman of the Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, who died in 2015 at age 48.

Dark Pictures and Orian Williams have acquired the book rights to Not Dead & Not for Sale, Weiland’s memoir that was written with David Ritz. Jennifer Erwin, a diehard Stone Temple Pilots fan who co-founded Dark Pictures with Anne Beagan, will pen the script for the film adaptation of Weiland’s life that is set to meld rock stardom with a moving love story, the rock band frontman plunged into addiction and then fighting his way back to the top with comebacks.

“It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement.

“Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction,” Beagan added in her own statement.

Read more at The Hollywood Reporter.