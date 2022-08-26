SCREAM TAKER Feat. VINNY APPICE To Release Debut Album In September; "Stone Cold" Single / Video Out Now

Scream Taker is a brand-new outfit fronted by Buffalo Music Hall of Fame vocalist Jim Crean (Appice Brothers), alongside French guitarist Steph Honde (Paul Di’Anno, Hollywood Monster), and legendary drummer Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath, Appice Brothers). The three musicians have created a classic hard rock album in the vein of Dio, which is no surprise as Vinny Appice is one of the founding members of the original Dio band. Appice is currently working in Last In Line alongside Dio alumnus Vivian Campbell (Dio, Whitesnake, Def Leppard).

The band recorded the album during the pandemic and post Jim Crean’s short lived tenure with former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent. Crean was to perform with Vincent in his comeback performance alongside Carmine Appice (Ozzy Osbourne, Vanilla Fudge, Appice Brothers) and Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder), which unfortunately never materialized. So instead, we get an amazing album from Scream Taker, with the first single and video out now for “Stone Cold”.

In Crean’s own words, “'Stone Cold' is the first release off the new Scream Taker album, titled Kill The Beautiful. The song takes one on a mystical, epic adventure. The concept is about the King of the Vampires searching for his queen. Once the King has chosen his bride, he must bite her and she becomes his queen, to forever serve the master and oversee the undead. The husband of the queen relentlessly tries to rescue her to no avail. The hero falls and is brought down by the undead, and is left to roam for eternity! The video outlines this epic concept in a mini-movie type sequence!”

View the video below.

Kill The Beautiful unleashes 12 original songs including standout tracks “Stone Cold” and “Shattered Mirror”. Jim Crean gives an outstanding vocal performance matched only by Honde’s guitar riffs and Vinny Appice’s signature drumming. This is a must have for fans of any of their previous work.

There are limited edition bundles (while supplies last) for Kill The Beautiful, which can be ordered here.

Product includes:

- (1) CD Album of Scream Taker - Kill The Beautiful

- (1) Scream Taker T-Shirt

- (1) Scream Taker Expanded Booklet - Kill The Beautiful - Autographed

Tracklisting:

"Kill The Beautiful"

"Stone Cold"

"Eternity"

"Shattered Mirror"

"Love Takes"

"Silver Tongued Devil"

"Blindman"

"The Curse Of The Werewolf"

"Burning Flame"

"These Words You Speak"

"Frontline"

"Shine On"

"Stone Cold" video: