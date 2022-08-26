SCREAMER Reveal Kingmaker Album Details

It’s the physically tangible intensity of their songs, their enthusiasm and their irrepressible drive that has always set Screamer apart from other acts. The Swedish band surrounding vocalist Andreas Wikström, benefits no end from the group’s amazing energy in combination with the musicians’ inspiring and diverse songwriting. This rewarding mix has already produced four studio albums and one live recording since 2011. Screamer’s latest offering, Kingmaker, is scheduled for release on January 13.

Like its predecessors, Kingmaker sparkles with a wealth of songs in the catchment area of classic heavy metal, the kind that has been an integral part of our lives since the early 1980s. At the same time, Screamer skins-man Henrik Petersson promises his band’s most mature and focused album yet, saying: “Kingmaker had us refine our signature style even more and bring out the essence of our strongest fortes.”

Screamer came together in Ljungby in 2009, a small town between Malmö and Gothenburg. Their previous studio albums, Adrenaline Distractions (2011), Phoenix (2013), Hell Machine (2017) and Highway of Heroes (2019), saw the five-piece deliver straightforward statements featuring dynamic riffs, tasteful twin guitars, punchy grooves and deeply melodic vocals. Screamer have played well over three hundred concerts, including acclaimed shows at renowned festivals such as Headbangers Open Air, Rock Hard Open Air, Summer Breeze, Bang Your Head and Muskelrock.

Testament to the quintet’s enthusiasm for playing live saw the light of day in January 2021: The songs on their Live Sacrifice live album were cut during their European tour between autumn 2019 and spring 2020. Kingmaker now seamlessly picks up where its predecessors left off.

New songs such as "Renegade", "Chasing the Rainbow" and "Hellfire" are typical Screamer numbers. Says Petersson: “In addition, they show what we are about this time, musically as well as in terms of content. Normally our lyrics are about life on tour, the joys of heavy metal and the life that goes with it.” However, the unusual, melancholy "The Traveler" is not your typical Screamer fare. “Kingmaker also features socio-critical approaches, for example on "Ashes and Fire", and fantasy influences on "Sounds of the Night", which you might refer to as little adventure stories,” adds vocalist Andreas Wikström.

Wikström is not only Screamer’s vocalist, but also the band’s main lyricist, with a sure instinct for fantastic choruses. Along with longstanding members, guitarist Dejan Rosić, described by his colleagues as a “riff machine and Bosnian Santana”, and bassist Fredrik Svensson Carlström (“a real animal on stage!”) there’s drummer Henrik Petersson, who not only started the band, but is also its manager and organizational backbone. Guitarist Jon Morheim has only recently joined the Screamer fold and is a true riff virtuoso whose great technical skill has been instrumental in propelling Screamer to the next musical level.

These five have combined their talent, experience and undiminished driving ambition to unleash Kingmaker, the strongest album of their career to date. Before the album sees daylight on January 13, the first lead single, "Kingmaker", will be out on September 16, followed by "Hellfire" on October 28, and "The Traveler" on December 9, all three of them supported by outstanding video clips.

So, preparations for the festivities are already under way to ensure a worthy coronation ceremony of the Screamer Kings!

Kingmaker will be released on January 13 via SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak (incl. poster), LP version, CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Kingmaker"

"Rise Above"

"The Traveler"

"Hellfire"

"Chasing The Rainbow"

"Ashes And Fire"

"Burn It Down"

"Fall Of A Common Man"

"Sounds Of The Night"

"Renegade"