Sculptor ALAN WILLIAMS On MOTÖRHEAD Legend's Memorial Bust - "We Wanted To Capture The Youthful Lemmy"; Video

In the new video below from Bloodstock, sculptor Alan Williams joins Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne on the BOA sofa where he talks about getting the call to create the now, infamous bust of late Motörhead frontman, Lemmy Kilmister.

Find out all about the project and how he approached the task at hand in this exclusive interview. The Lemmy bust will be on display at Nottingham Rock City, where it will remain until Bloodstock 2025. So, get your tickets and be sure to drop by and say ‘Hello’ to Lemmy!

Bloodstock Open Air (August 8 - 11 at Caton Park, Derbyshire, UK) featured a re-creation of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy’s dressing room, as well as a a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell.

The Motörhead camp shared the video below, stating: "Phil Campbell and the Bloodstock family just unveiled the specially-created bust of Lemmy containing his ashes. Video by Oran O'Beirne.

Another video features the Lemmy memorial on stage with Phil Campbell: