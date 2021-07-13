SEASON OF GHOSTS Confirmed To Perform At Bristol Anime & Gaming Con 2021

UK-based Season Of Ghosts have a nnounced a one-off show for Bristol on August 29th. They will be performing at the Bristol Anime & Gaming Con which runs through August 28th and 29th. Tickets and event details are available here.

Sophia Aslanides, vocalist and founder of Season Of Ghosts, recently guested on The Mosh Pit podcast and discussed new music, live shows, quarantine and more. Check out the interview below.

Sophia: "We're in the middle of pre-production for out third album that we're hoping to have out either by the end of this year or the start of the next. We're definitely going to have a new single in the next few months, so you won't have to wait that long for fresh material from us. We're doing all the groundwork here at home - me and Sam (guitars / production) - and everybody else is working remotely."

The clip below features Season Of Ghosts' "official" live acoustic version of Blood Stain Child's "Stargazer". They have been experimenting with this version of the song during livestreams and shot this clip for the fans.

Vocalist Sophia originally recorded the song with Blood Stain Child for their 2011 album, Epsilon.

Season Of Ghosts recently released an official video for "Listen", taken from the band's second studio album, A Leap Of Faith, released October 23rd, 2018. The clip features live footage taken during the band's 2019 European tour.

Photo by Intetsu