SEASON OF GHOSTS - New Single "The Great Unknown" Now Available For Pre-Save On Spotify

UK-based Season Of Ghosts recently issued an update related to the band's long awaited third album:

"Hello Time Travellers! Our new single 'The Great Unknown' will be out on Friday, August 5th on all your favourite digital platforms! Thank you for helping us decide on our comeback single, we promise it's worth the wait!"

The song is now available for pre-save on Spotify here. It will also be available on digital platforms including Apple, Amazon and Deezer.

The clip below features Season Of Ghosts' "official" live acoustic version of Blood Stain Child's "Stargazer". They have been experimenting with this version of the song during livestreams and shot this clip for the fans.

Vocalist Sophia originally recorded the song with Blood Stain Child for their 2011 album, Epsilon.