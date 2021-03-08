SEASON OF GHOSTS Talk Livestreaming "From Community Building To Business" In New Interview

The Metal & High Heels podcast caught up Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam for a music industry discussion. Check out the interview below.

"We’ve known Sophia Aslanides since 2013 and have happily watched her band Season Of Ghosts grow throughout these years. Our latest talk with her and her partner in music and life, Zombie Sam, was entertaining and informative as we discussed different aspects of live streaming: from community building to business. Tune in to learn how Season Of Ghosts streams live on YouTube and how the two digital marketers work together behind the scenes of their music."

The clip below features Season Of Ghosts' "official" live acoustic version of Blood Stain Child's "Stargazer". They have been experimenting with this version of the song during livestreams and shot this clip for the fans.

Vocalist Sophia originally recorded the song with Blood Stain Child for their 2011 album, Epsilon.

Season Of Ghosts recently released an official video for "Listen", taken from the band's second studio album, A Leap Of Faith, released October 23rd, 2018. The clip features live footage taken during the band's 2019 European tour.