SEBASTIAN BACH Announces In-Store Signing Session At Zia Records

Sebastian Bach is celebrating the 4th of July by issuing the following announcement:

"Las Vegas!!!! We are beyond stoked to announce July 19 we will be signing copies of Child Within The Man at the most excellent music establishment Zia Records!! I LOVE RECORD STORES and Zia is one of my favorite music emporiums on the planet! So come by and pick up the new album / CD / cassette and if you have the new one I'll sign some old stuff too! Plus we can get a photo! Cya July 19 Las Vegas 5 - 7 PM!"

Sebastian Bach's new album, Child Within The Man, was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got To Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Order/save the album here.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got to Lose?" video:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)