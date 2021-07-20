SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Slave To The Grind 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s landmark release, Slave To The Grind, with a US fall tour. Bach will perform the whole album in its entirety. Support on most dates comes from Detoit's Kaleido.

Says Bach: "30 years ago in the year 1991 we released our second record entitled Slave To The Grind. This album was a collaborative effort between the band members written in our basements and rehearsal rooms in New Jersey shortly after we got off the road for the first record. We had an incredible time coming up with the songs in New Jersey and then bringing in our producer Michael Wagener to help out before we took the whole band and crew down to Gloria Estefan's New River studios in Fort Lauderdale Florida. We all lived there recording the record and the stories I could tell......!!

"After recording in Florida we headed to Burbank California to finish the album and how proud we were of the results. I remember driving down Ventura Boulevard, we had a cassette of the song 'Monkey Business' mix that we cranked over and over again in the car at about 4 in the morning heading back to our hotel. The music was crushing when we made it then and 30 years later it still stands the test of time.

"Solidifying the family vibe making this album was the choice to have my father the late David Bierk RIP (1944-2002) create and paint the album cover. Commissioned by Atlantic Records Bob Defrin the cover art is based on the songs themselves and inspired by Caravaggio. The artwork is a story in and of itself. In association with the artist estate we will incorporate never before seen photos during the show detailing the creation of the album cover, which used actual live models playing out the scene in my Dad's studio back in 1990 - 1991.

"None of us could believe the day Slave To The Grind came out and became the First heavy Rock album to debut at Number One on the Billboard Album chart. The band were naturally ecstatic as were the record company and all involved.... As well as my father and my family. I look forward to playing Slave To The Grind in its entirety in the USA this fall for the 30th Anniversary and for the first time offer a look behind the scenes into the creation of the album cover artwork. Looking forward to seeing you all on the road in 2021 with Very Special Guests from Detroit Michigan, Kaleido !! See you at the show!”

Tour dates:

September

25 - del Lago Resort & Casino - Waterloo, NY *

October

1 - Glass Cactus - Grapevine, TX

3 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

5 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

7 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

9 - Tierra Sagrada Rockfest 2021 - San Antonio, Texas *

12 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

13 - Paramount Center for the Arts - Bristol, TN

15 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

16 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

17 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

19 - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT

20 - Orange County Fair Speedway - Middletown, NY

22 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

23 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

25 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

26 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

29 - The KISS Kruise X - Miami, FL *

November

6 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL

7 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

9 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

10 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

12 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

13 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

14 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

17 - Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

18 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

19 - Harpos Concert Theatre - Detroit, MI

21 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

27 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

29 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

30 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

December

2 - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort - Suquamish, WA

3 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

6 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

11 - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel - Blue Lake, CA

16 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

17 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

* - no support

(Photo - Mark Weiss)