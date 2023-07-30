SEBASTIAN BACH Cancels Rockin' The Fields Of Minnedosa Headline Show; BIG SUGAR Announced As Replacement

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach's team has checked in with the following update:

"Due to last minute, unforeseen scheduling conflicts, Sebastian Bach will not be performing at Rockin The Fields in Minnedosa, MB on 8/4. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Sebastian hopes to make it back to Canada sometime in the near future. Stay tuned for updates!"

Big Sugar has been announced as Bach's replacement. Go to this location for more information.

Bach recently joined Los Angeles-based yacht rock band, Yächtley Crëw, for a performance of the Eagles' classic hit, "Hotel California". Bach has shared footage of the performance, which can be viewed below.

Says Sebastian: "We had an amazing time with Yächtley Crëw. I apologize I didn't get the words perfectly correct, but I had no idea I was going to be singing with these guys - they just asked me out of the crowd and we did our best! Everyone present had a lot of fun and that is what counts. Thanks to Yächtley Crëw for the hospitality - give me a heads up next time, I love this music!"