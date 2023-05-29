SEBASTIAN BACH Covers "Tom Sawyer" By RUSH Live In Oregon; Fan-Filmed Video

On May 28, 2023, former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach played Riverside Park in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Audience video of Baz and his solo band jamming the Rush classic "Tom Sawyer" can be enjoyed below.

Footage of "18 And Life", "I Remember You", and "Youth Gone Wild" has also surfaced:

This summer, Sebastian Bach will return to Alaska! "Anchorage Alaska! We will see you July 8 Matanuska Brewing Eagle River. I've only played in Alaska twice before back in the late 90s it's been a really long time. We are so excited to come back and kick ass with you all in Anchorage at Matanuska Eagle River! Going to hang out in town for a couple days and check it out. How many times do we get to come to Alaska! Looking forward to the show Anchorage see you July 8th!"