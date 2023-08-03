SEBASTIAN BACH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Northern Lights Music Festival Show Streaming

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach performed at the Northern Lights Music Festival in Escanaba, Michigan on July 21st. Fan-filmed video of his entire set can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Here I Am"

"18 & Life"

"Piece of Me"

"The Threat"

"American Metalhead"

"Monkey Business / Tom Sawyer"

"I Remember You"

"Stuck Inside"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Youth Gone Wild"

Regina Leader Post is reporting that the annual Queen City Exhibition, which runs Wednesday to Sunday at REAL District, made an 11th-hour lineup revision for the Original 16 outdoor stage in Confederation Park.

Sebastian Bach - the former lead singer of Skid Row - has cancelled a pair of upcoming shows, including Sunday night’s appearance in Regina, “due to last-minute, unforeseen scheduling conflicts,” according to a media release.

The ‘80s metal frontman has been replaced by Canadian rock band Sloan, which is scheduled to hit the stage at 9 PM on the final night of QCX.

Pre-purchased VIP and fan zone tickets for Bach will be honoured at the Sloan concert, according to REAL. Refunds are to be available by emailing guest-service@real1884.ca or by calling 306-781-9300. Advance gate and daytripper passes that were purchased for the Bach show are also eligible to be refunded.

Read more at Regina Leader Post.

Bach's team recently checked in with the following update: "Due to last minute, unforeseen scheduling conflicts, Sebastian Bach will not be performing at Rockin The Fields in Minnedosa, MB on 8/4. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Sebastian hopes to make it back to Canada sometime in the near future. Stay tuned for updates!"

Big Sugar has been announced as Bach's replacement. Go to this location for more information.