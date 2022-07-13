SEBASTIAN BACH Featured In New Commercial For Dollar Loan Center; Video

Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) is featured in a new commercial for Dollar Loan Center. Watch below.

Dollar Loan Center specializes in Signature Loans up to $5,000 processed in minutes with no collateral, hidden fees, and full transparency. They have nearly 60 (bank-like) locations throughout Nevada and Utah and lend online at www.dontbebroke.com in Idaho and Wisconsin. They are the first ever short-term lender to procure a full-sized arena naming rights deal in the United States, appropriately named The Dollar Loan Center, home to the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks.

Says Bach: "Hey you! Don't be broke! Jump on the Zamboni and pick yourself up a couple of bucks now mother trucker!"