SEBASTIAN BACH Honoured At 7th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala As New Single “What Do I Got To Lose?” Climbs The Charts

Along with his new single “What Do I Got To Lose?” (Reigning Phoenix Music) continuing to build momentum at rock radio, Sebastian Bach was recently honoured at the 7th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala in Anaheim, California. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor was inducted by Wendy Dio at the late January event hosted by popular radio/television host Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

The event’s official website describes Sebastian’s speech as “funny, sincere, off-the-cuff, joyous, full of love…He was gracious, genuine, and truly appreciative of the award, both onstage and offstage with media and fans…”

Meanwhile, “What Do I Got To Lose?” is trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase’s Active Rock Daily spin chart and Sebastian was just featured on Lex & Terry’s nationally syndicated show and HardDrive syndicated radio.

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

On the live front, Sebastian will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances, with more dates to be announced. The initial 2024 dates are below:

February

24 - Rock from the Heart, Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

April

14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr. Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

May

1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr. Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)