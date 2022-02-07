SEBASTIAN BACH Is "Stoked" For Upcoming Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Appearance; Video Message

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents Metal Fantasy Camp Vol. 5, running March 31 - April 3 in Las Vegas.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp: Metal Fantasy Camp Vol 5 will feature Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs of the Scorpions, plus Sebastian Bach and Zakk Wylde.

Rockstar mentors in Vegas include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.

Watch a video message from Sebastian Bach below, and find further details here.

(Top photo - James Garvin)



