SEBASTIAN BACH Joins KILLER DWARFS Live On Stage In Las Vegas, Fan-Filmed Video

On October 14th, Killer Dwarfs played Rockstar Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada - the current home of original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach.

Sebastian joined vocalist Russ Graham, drummer Darrell Millar, guitarist Gerry Finn, and bassist Johnny Fenton on stage for what turned out to be an unforgettable performance of "Heavy Mental Breakdown" - the first single from the band's first album, Killer Dwarfs, released in 1983 on Attic Records. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Photographer Joe Schaeffer snapped pictures of Sebastian Bach and The Killer Dwarfs both backstage, and on stage. Check 'em out.

Remaining dates on Killer Dwarfs' currrent tour are as listed:

October

15 - Draper, UT - Leatherheads

16 - Denver, CO - The Venue

22 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino (with Helix)