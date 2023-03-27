SEBASTIAN BACH Joins TESLA For "Signs" Performance In Las Vegas; HQ Video

On Sunday (March 25), Sebastian Bach joined legendary rockers, Tesla, during their show at House of Blues Las Vegas for a performance of their hit "Signs". Watch fan-filmed video below:

Due to overwhelming demand and following a sold-out opening weekend, Tesla added five additional shows to their Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Celebrating their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world, Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency adds five additional dates, beginning with Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM.

Tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at houseofblues.com/lasvegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas performance dates (Doors at 7:30 PM):

• Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

• Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

• Monday, Oct. 4, 2023

• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2023

• Thursday, Oct. 7, 2023

During their exclusive residency, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Hang Tough,” and “Edison’s Medicine,” as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” said Brian Wheat, Tesla bassist. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla’s music to you all!”

The band will be releasing a live album this summer that will include "Time To Rock" plus others all recorded at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis. Watch the official lyric video for "Time to Rock!" (Live) below:

Lineup:

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Guitar: Dave Rude

Bass: Brian Wheat