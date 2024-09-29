SEBASTIAN BACH Joins TESLA On Stage For "Signs"; Fan-Filmed Video
September 29, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Last night, Saturday, September 28th, Sebastian Bach opened for Tesla at Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The show was sold out.
For the final song of the night, Tesla invited Sebastian Bach on stage to join them on their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band hit, "Signs". Amateur video can be enjoyed below.
Sebastian has since commented on social media saying, "I would like to thank my brothers in Tesla for being true rock warriors, more than that true friends in every way. The band Tesla is true rock n roll and true friends. At the end of the day, rock n’ roll is all that you got. Thank you to my brothers in Tesla, I love every one of you."
Tesla stated, "Thank you Sebastian - great show last night! Thanks for coming out!"
Remaining dates on Tesla's Keepin' It Real 2024 Tour are as listed:
November
8 - Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Highland, CA
9 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA
13 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK
15 - 7 Clans Casino - Newkirk, OK
16 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK
22 - Sunrise Theatre - Fort Pierce, FL
23 - Harvest Nights Festival - Immokalee, FL
Catch Sebastian Bach live on the Child Within The Man Tour 2024:
October
4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
5 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
8 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
9 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry Food+Music Hub
12 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley
13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
15 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
16 - Regina, SK - The Turvey Centre
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre
19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
22 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
23 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue
24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
26 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole
28 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
29 - Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre
31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre
November
1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
3 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
4 - Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center
6 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
8 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center
10 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
15 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go
20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
December
14 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center (with Lita Ford)