SEBASTIAN BACH Joins TESLA On Stage For "Signs"; Fan-Filmed Video

Last night, Saturday, September 28th, Sebastian Bach opened for Tesla at Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The show was sold out.

For the final song of the night, Tesla invited Sebastian Bach on stage to join them on their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band hit, "Signs". Amateur video can be enjoyed below.

Sebastian has since commented on social media saying, "I would like to thank my brothers in Tesla for being true rock warriors, more than that true friends in every way. The band Tesla is true rock n roll and true friends. At the end of the day, rock n’ roll is all that you got. Thank you to my brothers in Tesla, I love every one of you."

Tesla stated, "Thank you Sebastian - great show last night! Thanks for coming out!"

Remaining dates on Tesla's Keepin' It Real 2024 Tour are as listed:

November

8 - Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Highland, CA

9 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA

13 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

15 - 7 Clans Casino - Newkirk, OK

16 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK

22 - Sunrise Theatre - Fort Pierce, FL

23 - Harvest Nights Festival - Immokalee, FL

Catch Sebastian Bach live on the Child Within The Man Tour 2024:

October

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

9 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry Food+Music Hub

12 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

15 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

16 - Regina, SK - The Turvey Centre

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

23 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

26 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

28 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

29 - Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre

31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

November

1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4 - Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center

6 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

8 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

10 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

15 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

December

14 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center (with Lita Ford)