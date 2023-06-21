SEBASTIAN BACH Joins YÄCHTLEY CRËW For Performance Of EAGLES Classic "Hotel California"; Video

Former Skid Row vocalist, Sebastian Bach, recently joined Los Angeles-based yacht rock band, Yächtley Crëw, for a performance of the Eagles' classic hit, "Hotel California". Bach has shared footage of the performance, which can be viewed below.

Says Sebastian: "We had an amazing time with Yächtley Crëw. I apologize I didn't get the words perfectly correct, but I had no idea I was going to be singing with these guys - they just asked me out of the crowd and we did our best! Everyone present had a lot of fun and that is what counts. Thanks to Yächtley Crëw for the hospitality - give me a heads up next time, I love this music!"