SEBASTIAN BACH - "My Dream Is To Get Another Song On The Radio; It's Happening"

On January 24th, Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to solo artist and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach at the 7th annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala in Anaheim, California, as Bach was being inducted that night.

Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach has shared the following message via social media:

"2024 marks the 35th Anniversary of the first record, Skid Row, and on select dates in 2024 we will be playing the record in its entirety! We will not be doing this at every show."

Confirmed Latin American tour dates so far are as follows:

April

26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze 2024

27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork n' Roll

28 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivi Rio (with Mr. Big)

30 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Teatro del Museo

May

1 - Buenos Aires , Argentina - Estadio Obras (with Mr Big)

3 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big)

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario

Stay tuned for updates.

Sebastian Bach has released a powerful new single, “What Do I Got To Lose?”

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer.

Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

“To me, ‘What Do I Got To Lose?’ is the perfect sentiment for me right now,” Sebastian laughs. “It’s an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It’s time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style.”

Listen here, and watch the video, directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, below:

For the release of “What Do I Got To Lose?” the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music for its release. It marks Sebastian’s first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music,” Sebastian adds. “We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven, and all at RPM Music share in the passion of rock n' roll and together we look forward to kicking ass all over the world in 2024!"

"Everyone at RPM is extremely excited to work with Sebastian Bach,” says RPM’s Gerardo Martinez. “He’s one of the most iconic personalities, and arguably one of the best lead singers in the history of hard rock and metal!"