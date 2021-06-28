SEBASTIAN BACH Offers Condolences To Former SKID ROW Singer JOHNNY SOLINGER's Family & Friends

Sebastian Bach took to Twitter to offer condolences to the family and friends of Johnny Solinger, the former Skid Row singer who passed away on Saturday (June 26). Solinger performed with Skid Row from 1999 - 2015, and was featured on two full-length albums and two EPs. It was revealed in May that Solinger was suffering from liver failure.

Says Sebastian Bach: "My condolences to the family & friends of Johnny Solinger the singer who replaced Sean McCabe in Skid Row. Only contact I had was back in 1991 or so🎤 years b4 I was kicked out in 1996. Awkward to wake up to headlines 'Skid Row Singer Dies' some using a pic of me✌️Sorry 2 hear." 🙏

Skid Row shared the following message following Solinger’s passing: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us. Much love." - Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith, Scotti Hill