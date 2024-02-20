SEBASTIAN BACH Pays Tribute To Childhood Friend And Canadian Music Photographer RON BOUDREAU - "Your Art Will Live On Forever"; Video

Sebastian Bach is paying tribute to his childhood friend and Canadian music photographer, Ron Boudreau, who passed away on January 3 of natural causes at age 59.

Bach has shared the video below, writing, "On January 3rd 2024 we lost our friend Mr Ron Boudreau. Ron had been one of my good buddies since childhood and had taken pictures of me since the age of 14 up until shooting the picture on the back cover of Angel Down the first studio solo record. Ron left us way too early and it's just another example that life is way shorter than we all think it is. Ron shows us you can never take one single day for granted. Ron, thank the Lord you left behind some of the most incredible pictures in the world. Your art will live on forever.

"Ron's celebration of life is today and can be live streamed at salonrobichaud.com. Rock in Peace Ron Boudreau we will miss you dude.

"Thank you to my friends @CrissAngel and @mariobarthtattoo5996 for saluting Ron in this video. Mario even has some cool recollections of Ron he was happy to share ✌️ Hopefully Ron has Wi-Fi where he's at now - hey who knows.

"My deepest condolences to Mom Jeaninne and Ron's family and friends."

Along with his new single “What Do I Got To Lose?” (Reigning Phoenix Music) continuing to build momentum at rock radio, Sebastian Bach was recently honoured at the 7th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala in Anaheim, California. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor was inducted by Wendy Dio at the late January event hosted by popular radio/television host Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

The event’s official website describes Sebastian’s speech as “funny, sincere, off-the-cuff, joyous, full of love…He was gracious, genuine, and truly appreciative of the award, both onstage and offstage with media and fans…”

Meanwhile, “What Do I Got To Lose?” is trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase’s Active Rock Daily spin chart and Sebastian was just featured on Lex & Terry’s nationally syndicated show and HardDrive syndicated radio.

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

On the live front, Sebastian will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances, with more dates to be announced. The initial 2024 dates are below:

February

24 - Rock from the Heart, Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

April

14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr. Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

May

1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr. Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico