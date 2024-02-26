SEBASTIAN BACH Performs New Single “What Do I Got To Lose?” Live For The First Time; Video

Sebastian Bach performed his new single, “What Do I Got To Lose?” (Reigning Phoenix Music), live for the first time on Saturday (February 24) during his concert at Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. YouTube user Melvin Zoopers has uploaded this fan-filmed video of Bach's performance:

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

Bach's initial 2024 dates are below:

February

29 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

April

14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr. Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

May

1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr. Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico