SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Classics At Welcome To Rockville; Video

Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) performed at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach on May 12. Fan-filmed video of this set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"What Do I Got To Lose?"

"Slave To The Grind" (Skid Row song)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row song)

"Here I Am" (Skid Row song)

"Monkey Business" (Skid Row song)

"I Remember You" (Skid Row song)

"Youth Gone Wild" (Skid Row song)

Sebastian Bach's Child Within The Man album is available now via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Child Within The Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Order/save the album here.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got to Lose?" video:

Bach has kicked off the What Do I Got To Lose? US tour. The tour - a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances - wraps June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click here for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

Sebastian Bach’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

May

16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts

17 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

18 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

21 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!

June

1 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre

2 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

4 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues