SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Songs At Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Party; Fan-Filmed Video

On Sunday, April 14th, former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach headlined the Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Party In The Parking Lot in West Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

When this special show was announced last year, Sebastian Bach commented: "Los Angeles West Hollywood California! We are so excited to play the 52nd Anniversary of the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill. When I look back on my life if there's any establishment that I can call my home away from home it would be the Rainbow. Every other place I used to hang out at is long gone, a memory of a distant time. But we can all still go to the Rainbow any single time we want and feel the home family Vibe of rock n' roll that I first felt there way back in 1987. The fact that the Rainbow is turning 52 in this crazy world is so rare and precious we are Beyond stoked to rock the parking lot on April 14th 2024! See you at the show!!!"

Sebastian's setlist was comprised of the following 13 songs:

"What Do I Got To Lose?"

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Here I Am"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Slave To The Grind"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"The Threat"

"Monkey Business"

"Everybody Bleeds"

"I Remember You"

"Youth Gone Wild"