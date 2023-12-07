SEBASTIAN BACH Premiers Official Music Video For New Single "What Do I Got To Lose?"; Initial 2024 Tour Dates Revealed

Sebastian Bach has released a powerful new single, “What Do I Got To Lose?”

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer.

Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

“To me, ‘What Do I Got To Lose?’ is the perfect sentiment for me right now,” Sebastian laughs. “It’s an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It’s time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style.”

Listen here, and watch the video, directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, below:

For the release of “What Do I Got To Lose?” the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music for its release. It marks Sebastian’s first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music,” Sebastian adds. “We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven, and all at RPM Music share in the passion of rock n' roll and together we look forward to kicking ass all over the world in 2024!"

"Everyone at RPM is extremely excited to work with Sebastian Bach,” says RPM’s Gerardo Martinez. “He’s one of the most iconic personalities, and arguably one of the best lead singers in the history of hard rock and metal!"

On the live front, Sebastian will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances with more dates to be announced in the coming months. The initial 2024 dates are below:

February

24 - Rock from the Heart, Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

April

14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

May

1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico

On last night's (December 6) episode of The Masked Singer, the contestant "Tiki" was unmasked to reveal former Skid Row frontman, Sebastian Bach.

According to Rolling Stone, The Masked Singer panelists dressed the part riding Harleys, smearing red lipstick over dressing room mirrors, and chucking hand horns to the sky during a special rock and roll-themed night. While Group B finalists Tiki, Husky, and Sea Queen gave head-banging performances only Sea Queen would head to the finale. Husky was the first to be sent home and was revealed as R&B legend Ginuwine.

Tiki didn’t go home without a fight, and competed with Sea Queen in a final battle royale to Poison’s “Nothin’ But a Good Time.” But after a raspy yet rocky final note, Tiki was unmasked as Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach.

“I am just so over the moon right now because I’ve been a massive fan of yours,” panelist Nicole Scherzinger said after the reveal. “Yes, you’re a Rock God, you’re a legend, but you’re a brilliant vocalist. You can do anything with your voice.”

Bach, dressed as Tiki, shrieked the KISS classic “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” as fire plumed from the stage. After Kelly Osbourne, who played Ladybug in Season Two, delivered a clue about Japan, panelist Nicole Scherzinger quickly recalled her 2006 performance in Japan with The Pussycat Dolls where KISS, Alice In Chains, and Skid Row played. With the hint, Scherzinger knew it was Bach.

(Photo - Jim Louvau)