SEBASTIAN BACH Revealed As "Tiki" On The Masked Singer; Video

On last night's (December 6) episode of The Masked Singer, the contestant "Tiki" was unmasked to reveal former Skid Row frontman, Sebastian Bach.

According to Rolling Stone, The Masked Singer panelists dressed the part riding Harleys, smearing red lipstick over dressing room mirrors, and chucking hand horns to the sky during a special rock and roll-themed night. While Group B finalists Tiki, Husky, and Sea Queen gave head-banging performances only Sea Queen would head to the finale. Husky was the first to be sent home and was revealed as R&B legend Ginuwine.

Tiki didn’t go home without a fight, and competed with Sea Queen in a final battle royale to Poison’s “Nothin’ But a Good Time.” But after a raspy yet rocky final note, Tiki was unmasked as Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach.

“I am just so over the moon right now because I’ve been a massive fan of yours,” panelist Nicole Scherzinger said after the reveal. “Yes, you’re a Rock God, you’re a legend, but you’re a brilliant vocalist. You can do anything with your voice.”

Bach, dressed as Tiki, shrieked the KISS classic “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” as fire plumed from the stage. After Kelly Osbourne, who played Ladybug in Season Two, delivered a clue about Japan, panelist Nicole Scherzinger quickly recalled her 2006 performance in Japan with The Pussycat Dolls where KISS, Alice In Chains, and Skid Row played. With the hint, Scherzinger knew it was Bach.