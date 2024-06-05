SEBASTIAN BACH Scolds Fan Wearing Latter-Era SKID ROW T-Shirt - "How Do You Even Wear That?"; Video

The Video Vault has shared the video below, filmed at Sebastian Bach's concert on Tuesday (June 4) at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit.

Early in the clip, Bach responds to an audience member who calls out "Skid Row", saying, "Yeah, that's the band that kicked me out. Yeah, killer. Great. Fucking assholes."

Later, Sebastian singles out a fan wearing a Skid Row t-shit, saying, "I'm fascinated by this shirt right here. This is Skid Row with what number singer? Seven? Eight? Nine? What number is that guy? Huh? What number? Is that replacement number seven? Or number eight? Or number nine? And before you say, 'Well they don't have nine,' I can fucking name every fucking one of them. How do you even wear that? It's like, ridiculous. Is that the guys from DragonForce? Or fucking TNT? Or whatever the fuck. Fucking embarrassing."

More footage from the concert, courtesy of The Video Vault, can be viewed below:

"I am so excited to do the first Record In-Store Signing Session I have done since I can remember," states a recent update from Sebastian Bach. "Which is to say I can't remember the last time I did an In-Store at a Record Store to sign copies of my new album!"

"On June 6 from 5pm - 7pm in Greenfield, Wisconsin we will be at Volta Records signing copies of the new album Child Within The Man, and we can do a picture too! I love record stores! I love the new record! So come by, pick up a copy, and say hi! The band will be there too so come meet me, @bruiser_brody, @clayeubank, & @reecefrancis88. We are really looking forward to meeting you Wisconsin!"

Official Details:

- Sebastian Bach will be stopping by Volta Records in Greenfield, WI on June 6th as part of his Child Within The Man tour.

- Meet & greet starts at 5pm and will run for two hours - show up early to secure your spot in line. This is his only stop in the Milwaukee area!

- Customers who buy a copy of the new album (on LP, CD, or cassette, and we will have plenty!) can get that signed and then also get another personal item signed AND take a picture! Already bought a copy of the album from Volta? Just bring your receipt – we’ve got you.

- The new album is super good - want to catch the show? He’ll be in Madison on June 5th at the Majestic Theatre, and then on to Illinois June 7th, 8th, & 9th with shows in Joliet, St. Charles, and East Moline.'

Sebastian Bach's new album, Child Within The Man, was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got To Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Order/save the album here.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got to Lose?" video:

Sebastian Bach’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

June

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues