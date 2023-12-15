SEBASTIAN BACH – “There’s Really No Reason Why The Original SKID ROW Cannot Reunite”

Singer Sebastian Bach spoke about the possibility about a reunion with Skid Row in a new interview with New Jersey’s 105.5 WDHA.

"There's really no reason why the original Skid Row cannot reunite,” says Bach. “And the reason I say that is because we're all still alive and we're all healthy. And I really think the reason that that has never happened is just business. You can't be mad at somebody that you haven't been in a room with since 1996."

Bach recently released a powerful new single, “What Do I Got To Lose?”

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer.

Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

“To me, ‘What Do I Got To Lose?’ is the perfect sentiment for me right now,” Sebastian laughs. “It’s an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It’s time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style.”

Listen here, and watch the video, directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, below:

For the release of “What Do I Got To Lose?” the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music for its release. It marks Sebastian’s first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music,” Sebastian adds. “We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven, and all at RPM Music share in the passion of rock n' roll and together we look forward to kicking ass all over the world in 2024!"

"Everyone at RPM is extremely excited to work with Sebastian Bach,” says RPM’s Gerardo Martinez. “He’s one of the most iconic personalities, and arguably one of the best lead singers in the history of hard rock and metal!"

On the live front, Sebastian will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances with more dates to be announced in the coming months. The initial 2024 dates are below:

February

24 - Rock from the Heart, Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

April

14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

May

1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo - Jim Louvau)