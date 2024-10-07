SEBASTIAN BACH - Two New Videos On The Horizon

Prior to embarking on his current North American tour, in support of his new solo album Child Within The Man, Sebastian Bach was interviewed by Matt Wardlaw of Ultimate Classic Rock. An excerpt follows:

People have spent plenty of time talking smack about Sebastian Bach over the years. Historically, you've often been able to punch back with your own music. This time, the answer comes in the form of your latest album.

Sebastian Bach: "It’s just so funny when I read, 'Can he still sing?' I’m like, 'Nobody punched me in the throat!' [Laughs] I have the same muscles. I understand that some guys — basically, Jon Bon Jovi — cannot sing anymore, but I don’t have that issue. There’s no problem for me singing. I just did 45 cities. Let me repeat that number. 45. I didn’t do four shows. I didn’t cancel half of the f--king shows. I actually did 45 shows in a row and I’m about to do another 45 cities. So the answer is yes, [I can still sing]. It’s like, you go f--kin’ do 45 cities in a row and get back to me and tell me how that went for you. Go for it. Go try and be number 10 in replacing Sebastian Bach. Go for it. Let’s see how that works out. You know, the proof is in the pudding. When I play almost 100 gigs in a row, I mean, physically and mentally, that’s like going to war. You can ask any singer that tried to replace me and failed, it’s really kind of a one-of-a-kind thing."

"I’ve really got to say, I’ve got the greatest record company in the world. Because I am so f--kin’ happy right now to tell you, I’m about to shoot two more videos for my album. Two more. Everybody thinks we’re done promoting this now. Everybody is mistaken. We are about to film, not one more video, but two more videos in the next two weeks right before I leave on tour. We are planning on releasing two more songs to radio and video before the end of ‘24 and I could not thank my record company more. Because every other artist, every other album it seems, just gets promoted before the release of the record. And we did do four videos before the album came out."

"One of them came out right as the record came out. But the fact now that we’re going to go back and film two more incredible videos with Jim Louvau, it’s just mind-blowing to me. Because I worked 10 years on this album and the fact that we’re still working it a year later after the release, I think that’s rare in the music industry. Who knows if it will be 10 years before I make another one? I don’t know? I don’t put out bullsh-t. This album stands with the other albums I’ve put out. I actually do have a couple new songs going, but I don’t have an album’s [worth] or anything. I’m very honored and grateful to Reigning Phoenix Music, for having my back a year after it comes out. We’re going in to make two new videos and that’s what is happening right now."

Read more here.

Sebastian’s fall tour kicked off October 4 in Portland, OR with dates in the US, including two shows at The Whisky in Los Angeles, plus 16 dates in his native Canada (see full itinerary below).

“The new album Child Within The Man is the rock 'n' roll gift that keeps on giving!” Bach says. “We are so excited to take this music across Canada and the USA this fall 2024! In addition to songs from the new record we will also be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the first record Skid Row 1989 - 2024!”

Remaining 2024 tour dates:

October

8 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

9 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry Food+Music Hub

12 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

15 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

16 - Regina, SK - The Turvey Centre

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

22 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

23 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

26 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

28 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

29 - Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre

31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

November

1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4 - Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center

6 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

8 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

10 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

15 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

December

14 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center (with Lita Ford)

Child Within The Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got To Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Order/save the album here.

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

“Freedom”:

“(Hold On) To The Dream” video:

"Everybody Bleeds" video:

"What Do I Got To Lose?" video:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)