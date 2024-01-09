SECRET OF DARKNESS Release New Album Blacksun Rising

Czech melodic black/death metal act Secret Of Darkness has released their third full-length album Blacksun Rising. The album is available as a limited digipack CD on Bandcamp.

Secret Of Darkness from Prague was founded at 2005. Blacksun Rising follows the albums (In)Humanity (2011) and Neotericus Universum (2014). Aggressive riffs, energetic guitar solos and dark melodies are typical for their music.

Tracklisting:

“Blacksun Rising”

“Structures Of All Existence”

“Unlimited Entropy”

“Rays Of Uncertainty”

“Maintaining The Essence Of Humanity”

“Brave New Disaster”

“Inctratituded Bled”

“Barren Cities”

“Pointless Roam”

“Future Of Superbeing”

Album stream: