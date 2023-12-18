SECRET RULE Debut "I Am" Music Video

Secret Rule, a dynamic force in Italian metal, announce the release of their new music video, "I Am", a compelling addition to their latest album unleashed on November 24 via Lucky Bob Records / SPV.

Following the resounding success of hit singles like "Disorder", "Shards Of Time", and "UNInVERSE", "I Am" delivers a more direct and unadorned visual experience to its audience.

The "I Am" video reflects the arrogance and presumption embedded in the lyrics, exploring how humanity has perpetually challenged nature and natural laws to transcend its limits and ascend to god-like status.

To complement the release, Secret Rule introduces a fresh line of merchandise associated with their latest album, UNInVERSE, available here.

Fans can catch Secret Rule live in action on January 4 at the Ice Rock Festival in Switzerland.