SECRET RULE Issue “One More” Music Video

After releasing their introspective seventh album Mea Culpa, where it was already possible to perceive how the environment has influenced their music and what the world was living, Secret Rule, talented players of modern rock-metal, have prepared their new album The Resilient and present the first single - video "One More", out via 7HARD Records.

With a dark-cinematic opening, the first single "One More" cuts sharp like a razor blade without making any compromises. With distorted guitars, rumbly drums, and a really angry voice, Secret Rule express their position on the war speaking directly to the guilty who keep pursuing their interests for their dirty power games.

"One More" will be included in the upcoming album The Resilient out on June 17.

The pre-order will be open until May 25 on fundrazr.com.

Secret Rule will promote the new album on tour in May and July.