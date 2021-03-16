SECRET RULE Release New Single “Black Swan”

Italian metallers Secret Rule have released new single and video for “Black Swan” and have also revealed the artwork and tracklisting of their new album, Mea Culpa. Preorder packages available here.

"For this music video we wanted something different, unlike anything we've ever done, so we decided to realize a little story with a 2D animation. It will remind you of a Tim Burton movie, where you could meet strange characters and of course, an impossible love story will end with some sort of sacrifice. It's a song that will embrace your heart and intertwine with your feelings, leaving you breathless," says Angela.

Andy adds: "Yes, this song is almost poetry, we worked a lot on the images of the words. After this last year, we think people need to dream. We wanna give them these almost 5 minutes to get up off the ground blocking out reality, forgetting for a ‘short moment’ the situation we're living and have been living for over one year.”

Sebastiano's statement: "The film shoot with my bandmates has been a magical moment. The atmosphere we created with the smoke, the blue lights, wearing our trench coats (by Punk Rave we wanna always thank them), and Angela with her blue hair (fairy or witch?) has been something perfect for what we were playing, like when every single piece is in the right place."

Secret Rule: "Take your time to watch the new video, and check the web-store to grab your special pack! A new chapter has begun!"

The new album will be released on the June 3, and will be distributed physically only on the official pages of the band.

About the album, Michele says: “Times are changing, so we decided to have total control over our music, we are releasing this album by ourselves. There will be awesome special packages for the pre-order campaign, and a lot of great items, get a look at our web-store!”

Tracklisting:

“Blunder”

“A New War”

“Black Swan”

“Born This Way”

“Whore”

“The King Has Fallen”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Lost”

“Mother Earth”

“Black Swan” video: