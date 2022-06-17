SECRET RULE Releases Official Music Video For “The Illusion”

After releasing “One More” and “Obsession”, the melodic metal band Secret Rule has released its third music video for the single "The Illusion" along with the physical release of The Resilient album.

Fans will have to wait until July 1 to obtain the digital version of The Resilient.

Secret Rule says: "Looking at the future, as we always did, we see clearly the direction this world has taken, and we don't like it. Social media have completely changed the 21st century, and today they lead and influence public opinion by applying debatable worldwide censorship. Today war is not only on the ground but also fought on the social by hits of propaganda well thought to bring society towards a precise direction, and we can't pretend not to see what's happening. Our rights, our freedom, and our lives are at risk. This album keeps bringing ahead our battle for the truth."

Secret Rule live:

July

5 – Siegburg, Germany – Kubana

6 – Weinheim, Germany – Café Central

7 – Wetzikon/Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame

8 – Bochum, Germany – Rock Palast

9 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

10 – Bree, Belgium – Ragnarok Live Club

11 – London, UK – The Underworld

12 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

13 – Lyon, France – Rock and Eat

August

12 – Rajevo Selo, Hungary – Pannonian Rock Fest

20 – Moravskem Krumlove, Czech Republic – Rock Castle Openair

24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Rock Fest