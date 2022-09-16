SECRET SOCIETY Enlist RED DRAGON CARTEL Bassist ANTHONY ESPOSITO And Singer PAUL SABU For New Single "The Circle"; Lyric Video

Swedish metal band, Secret Society, have announced that vocalist Paul Sabu and bassist Anthony Esposito (ex-Ace Frehley, Red Dragon Cartel, Lynch Mob) have joined the band for the new single release, mixed & co-produced by Andy Larocque of King Diamond at Sonic Train Studios.

The official lyric video for “The Circle” can be viewed below. The single will be available on September 23. Pre-save here.