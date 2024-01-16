SECRET SOCIETY Release "The Serpent" Feat. MARK BOALS; Music Video Streaming

Sweden's Secret Society have released their new single “The Serpent”, alongside an accompanying video.

“The Serpent” features an impressive array of guest artists, including vocalist Mark Boals (formerly of Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring Of Fire), keyboardist Joe Basketts (Shy/Tony Mills), and backing vocals by Emmy-winning singer/songwriter/producer/guitarist Paul Sabu

(Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Madonna). The single is mixed by Andy Larocque (King Diamond) at Sonic Train Studios and mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson at The Panic Room Studios. The video is crafted by Martin Wrigsjö MVS Visual.

A message states: "This single will blow you away with intelligent and positive lyrics written by Secret Society and Paul Sabu. It is the ultimate anthem for personal perseverance during life’s hardships and the current state of the world. The hard-driven chorus is beautiful and full of hope and illustrates the band’s ability to pack a punch while still delivering a positive message. Surrounded by blazing hell-fire and the Serpent, Mark Boals’ commanding melodic vocals urge you that the “Serpent is surrounding you, just lock up your heart and don’t let ’em through!” There’s an upbeat vibe with the tempo, the riffs are heavy, and the rhythms are intricate. It's been a pleasure to work with Mark Boals, Joe Basketts and Paul Sabu who co-wrote the song with us and and also always great with Andy Larocque who did the mix at Sonic Train Studios."

Stream the song here, watch the video below: