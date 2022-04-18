SECRET SPHERE Performs "The Scars That You Can't See" In Live Studio Session; Video
April 18, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Italian power/progressive metallers, Secret Sphere, have released a new video, featuring a live studio session performance of "The Scars That You Can't See".
The original studio version of "The Scars That You Can't See" appears on the album, Archetype. Watch the video below:
Lineup:
Roberto Messina - Voice
Aldo Lonobile - Guitars
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards
Marco Lazzarini – Drums