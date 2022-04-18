SECRET SPHERE Performs "The Scars That You Can't See" In Live Studio Session; Video

April 18, 2022, 14 minutes ago

news heavy metal secret sphere

SECRET SPHERE Performs "The Scars That You Can't See" In Live Studio Session; Video

Italian power/progressive metallers, Secret Sphere, have released a new video, featuring a live studio session performance of "The Scars That You Can't See".

The original studio version of "The Scars That You Can't See" appears on the album, Archetype. Watch the video below:

Lineup:

Roberto Messina - Voice
Aldo Lonobile - Guitars
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards
Marco Lazzarini – Drums



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews