SECRET SPHERE Performs "The Scars That You Can't See" In Live Studio Session; Video

Italian power/progressive metallers, Secret Sphere, have released a new video, featuring a live studio session performance of "The Scars That You Can't See".

The original studio version of "The Scars That You Can't See" appears on the album, Archetype. Watch the video below:

Lineup:

Roberto Messina - Voice

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Andrea Buratto - Bass

Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards

Marco Lazzarini – Drums