SECRET SPHERE Streaming Liveblood - The Studio Session; Video
April 29, 2022, an hour ago
Italian power/progressive metallers, Secret Sphere, have released the new video below, Liveblood - The Studio Session. Stream/download Liveblood - The Studio Session here.
Tracklisting:
"Lifeblood"
"The Scars That You Can't See"
"Alive"
"The End Of An Ego"
"Rain"
"Against All the Odds"
"Legend"
Lineup:
Roberto Messina - Voice
Aldo Lonobile - Guitars
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards
Marco Lazzarini – Drums