SECRET SPHERE Streaming Liveblood - The Studio Session; Video

Italian power/progressive metallers, Secret Sphere, have released the new video below, Liveblood - The Studio Session. Stream/download Liveblood - The Studio Session here.

Tracklisting:

"Lifeblood"

"The Scars That You Can't See"

"Alive"

"The End Of An Ego"

"Rain"

"Against All the Odds"

"Legend"

Lineup:

Roberto Messina - Voice

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Andrea Buratto - Bass

Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards

Marco Lazzarini – Drums