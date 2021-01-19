SECRET SPHERE To Release Lifeblood Album In March; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Italian power/progressive metallers, Secret Sphere, are back with a new studio album, Lifeblood, out March 12. The album, aside from the deft musical prowess on display, is also special because of the return of original vocalist Roberto Messina.

Today, the band has released the single and video for the title track, which you can watch below. Pre-order/save Lifeblood here.

Now approaching nearly 25 years of existence, Secret Sphere has been steadily and reliably crafting epic, melodic European metal of the power and progressive variety for their entire careers. With a rejuvenated line-up for their latest album, Lifeblood shows a band breathing new life and enjoying themselves.

"I spent the past two years thinking about the future of Secret Sphere and there was something missing. I needed to rediscover the joy in writing music for this band that has been part of my life for more than 20 years. And I'm pleased to say I found it. Lifeblood is the celebration of the joy to compose music," says founding member and guitarist Aldo Lonobile

The new album also marks the return of vocalist Roberto Messina to the fold, who fronted the band from 1997 – 2012. The reunion with Roberto takes everything back to those glorious early days for the band, with the same joy and will to make music for fun. Lifeblood is the result of this new found power. The album celebrates the classical sound of Secret Sphere with more energy, bombastic arrangements, and memorable choruses. An absolute must hear for not only fans of the band, but European metal fans in general.

Vocalist Roberto Messina says, “Lifeblood is the album that celebrates my return to the band, to my old roots, and “home” where I feel inspired and free. It also marks the return of the band Secret Sphere itself to its early unique style of pure, energetic, creative, and melodic power metal. Ten songs composed by a team of true friends, with a fun and metal attitude, killer production, and performances. We kick things off with the direct and aggressive title track, which includes more structured compositions and dreamy atmospheres, all with the guiding thread of catchy riffs and refrains that will remain etched in your memory. What we started more than twenty years ago is stronger than ever today!"

Tracklisting:

"Shaping Reality"

"Lifeblood"

"The End Of An Ego"

"Life Survivors"

"Alive"

"Against All The Odds"

"Thank You"

"The Violent Ones"

"Solitary Fight"

"Skywards"

"The Lie We Love"

"Lifeblood" video:

Lineup:

Roberto Messina - Voice

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Andrea Buratto - Bass

Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards

Marco Lazzarini - Drums