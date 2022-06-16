SEETHER Premier Official Music Video For "What Would You Do?"

Seether have unveiled the official video for “What Would You Do?”, a track from the upcoming deluxe edition of their most recent album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. The emotionally cathartic, terror-stricken visual, directed by Jon Vulpine (Three Days Grace, Skillet, Backstreet Boys), takes the band’s well-known predilection for horror-film exhibitionism to a new level. Watch below:

The Deluxe Edition of Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum includes 22 tracks in all, five of which are previously unreleased. The album will be available on July 1. Pre-order the collection here.

Teeming with the band’s signature combination of melody and cathartic release, the wealth of exceptional songs that encompasses the expanded Deluxe Edition bolsters Seether leader Shaun Morgan’s status as one of rock’s most prolific and successful songwriters. It includes all twenty one songs recorded during the SVPPB sessions along with the alternate version of “Wasteland” that was originally featured on last year’s The Purgatory EP.

Produced by Shaun Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI), the acclaimed Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, (“If you want peace, Prepare for war”) was released in August 2020, spawned three #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and at Active Rock radio and garnered some of the best reviews of the band’s storied career.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

"Dead And Done"

"Bruised And Bloodied"

"Wasteland"

"Dangerous"

"Liar"

"Can't Go Wrong"

"Buried In The Sand"

"Let It Go"

"Failure"

"Beg"

"Drift Away"

"Pride Before The Fall"

"Written In Stone"

"What Would You Do?"

"Will It Ever End?"

"Feast Or Famine"

"Wasteland" (alternate version)

"Leech"*

"Deliver Me"*

"On My Way"*

"Leave Me Be"*

"Crossed The Line"*

* previously unreleased

"Leech" visualizer:

(Photo - Rachel Deeb)