SEETHER Release "Illusion" Single And Lyric Video

As they prepare to release their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far, next month, rock titans Seether have released their atmospheric new single, "Illusion". Listen here and watch the lyric video below.

"Illusion" follows the album’s Top 10 rock single, "Judas Mind", which has quickly made an impact at radio where it’s currently #7 on both the Mediabase Active Rock chart and the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, as it targets another chart-topper for Seether. Listen to Judas Mind here and watch the official music video.

“'Illusion' is one of the highlights for me on this album,” shares bassist Dale Stewart. “With its hypnotic opening riff chugging away like industrial machinery, the haunting melodies in the chorus and the all-out intensity of the bridge, I feel this song is a step forward for us whilst simultaneously being Seether through and through. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do."

Seether recently celebrated another impressive milestone in their decades-long career when Pandora awarded the band with a Billionaire Plaque, commemorating over 4 billion career streams on the platform. The band was surprised with the plaque at their Sirius XM Octane session in Nashville by Pandora’s Director of Music Programming Chris Patyk. Watch the live performance of "Judas Mind" from the Octane session below:

Due out September 20 via Fantasy Records, The Surface Seems So Far, Seether’s ninth studio album, is an unapologetically aggressive record that continues the band’s legacy as champions of raw emotion while showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The 11-track collection, produced by frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan with veteran producer Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer) as engineer and mixer, is an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy, self-reflection, and emotion, with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns.

Adding to Seether’s impressive catalog, Morgan and his bandmates - Dale Stewart (bass), John Humphrey (drums), and Corey Lowery (guitar) - sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout The Surface Seems So Far, the follow-up to 2020’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, which boasted three No. 1 hits.

Pre-save/pre-order The Surface Seems So Far here.

Tracklisting:

"Judas Mind"

"Illusion"

"Beneath The Veil"

"Semblance Of Me"

"Walls Come Down"

"Try To Heal"

"Paint The World"

"Same Mistakes"

"Lost All Control"

"Dead On The Vine"

"Regret"

"Judas Mind" video:

"Jesus Mind" lyric video:

Seether and Skillet are headed out on the road together this fall. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Asheville, NC and runs through October 20 in Minneapolis, MN. All dates are below.

Get tickets at skillet.com and seether.com/.

"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour - we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.

Skillet, one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century, as well as being two-time Grammy Award-nominated and members of the Pandora Billionaires Club members, are excited to hit the road again. "We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time," says Skillet.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

19 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

27 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

October

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

6 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

8 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

19 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory