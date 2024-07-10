SEETHER To Release The Surface Seems So Far Album In September; "Judas Mind" Lyric Video Posted

Rock music stalwarts, Seether, are set to unleash their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far, this fall, continuing their legacy as champions of raw emotion in a landscape dominated by fleeting trends and manufactured sounds. The first single off the unapologetically aggressive 11-track collection, due out September 20 via Fantasy Records, is the blistering album opener, "Judas Mind". Listen here, and watch the official lyric video below.

“'Judas Mind' is a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don’t see as our destiny,” shares frontman and songwriter, Shaun Morgan. “It’s about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don’t share.”

Known for their enduring anthems like "Broken", "Fake It" and "Words as Weapons", Seether returns with The Surface Seems So Far, showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The track list for the new album – the follow-up to 2020’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, which boasted three No. 1 hits – sets the tone for an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy ("Regret"), self-reflection ("Same Mistakes"), and raw emotion ("Dead on the Vine"), with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns. Adding to Seether’s impressive catalog, Morgan and his bandmates – Dale Stewart (bass), John Humphrey (drums), and Corey Lowery (guitar) – sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout The Surface Seems So Far, which Morgan produced with veteran producer Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer) as engineer and mixer. Full album track list below. The Surface Seems So Far is available now to pre-order on vinyl and CD and pre-save on DSPs here.

Tracklisting:

"Judas Mind"

"Illusion"

"Beneath The Veil"

"Semblance Of Me"

"Walls Come Down"

"Try To Heal"

"Paint The World"

"Same Mistakes"

"Lost All Control"

"Dead On The Vine"

"Regret"

"Jesus Mind" lyric video:

Seether and Skillet are headed out on the road together this fall. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Asheville, NC and runs through October 20 in Minneapolis, MN. All dates are below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10 AM, local time, with various pre-sales set to begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets at skillet.com and seether.com/.

"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour - we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.

Skillet, one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century, as well as being two-time Grammy Award-nominated and members of the Pandora Billionaires Club members, are excited to hit the road again. "We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time," says Skillet.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

19 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

27 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

October

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

6 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

8 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

19 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

(Photo - Alex Berger)