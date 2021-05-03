SEIZURE Release Debut Album, Born In The Dark; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Los Angeles-based thrash metal band, Seizure, have released their debut full-length album, Born In The Dark, on all digital platforms. Born In The Dark can be heard here, and a video for the instrumental song, “Born In The Dark”, can be found below.

Frontman Joey Love said: “We are very excited to release this record. We wanted to break-out of the thrash metal stereotypes of political and societal lyrics and explore fantastical worlds far beyond ours while staying true to the essence of the thrash genre.”

Born In The Dark features ten tracks and a guest performance by guitarist Ira Black (Of Gods & Monsters, Lizzy Borden, Metal Church) on the last song “Djinn’s Curse”.

Born In The Dark was produced, mixed and mastered by Ira Black III (Black Attack Records), co-produced by Joey Love and engineered by Adair Daufembach.

Tracklisting:

"Judgment"

"Phantasm"

"Born In The Dark"

"Crystal Ball"

"The Message"

"Dear Boss / From Hell"

"Holy Relics"

"Hunting Season"

"Lowlife"

"Djinn’s Curse"

"Born In The Dark" video:

Seizure formed in 2017 and released their Grandmaster Wizard EP in 2018. Seizure is founding member vocalist/ lead guitarist Joey Love, lead guitarist Ira Black IV, bassist Nathan Bramsway and drummer Justin Pittman.

(Photo - Jessica Chase)