SEMBLANT Release "The Human Eclipse" Music Video; Vermilion Eclipse Album Available On Vinyl In October

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of Semblant's new music video, "The Human Eclipse". The release of this track coincides with the announcement of the vinyl version of their album, Vermillion Eclipse, which will be available on October 20.

Original released in April 2022, Vermillion Eclipse sees the band continue their evolution into a powerful musical force that is hard to pin down with one musical categorization. With wide ranging influences under the metal and rock umbrella, Semblant are at once wholly unique, yet entirely familiar, on 'Vermillion Eclipse'.

“We hope you guys love Vermillion Eclipse as much as we love it. I usually say this about each new album we deliver, but, now, I feel that this sentence has reached a point of real meaning. All our hearts and dedication are present in this music. All the experiences we lived through during the pandemic and all the moments where we kept ourselves locked in our studios focused on creating music are finally in song form and reaching out to your hearts and souls.

"This album is an emotional breaking point. Over the course of making this album, we lost family members, one of us is celebrating the news of our first child being on the way, and we helped each other to keep our minds healthy and strong as best we could during this insane time. This is all reflected in the new album”, said vocalist Sergio Mazul at the original time of release.

Pre-order the LP here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Enrage”

“Destiny In Curse”

“Purified”

“The Human Eclipse”

“Somber Concern”

“The Neverending Fall”

“Through The Denial”

“Black Sun Genesis (Legacy Of Blood Pt. VI)”

“Heretic”

“Bloodred Monarch (Legacy Of Blood Pt. VII)”

“Gaslighting”

“Day One Oblivion”

"Enrage" video:

“Purified” video:

Lineup:

Mizuho Lin - Vocals

Sergio Mazul - Vocals

Juliano Ribeiro - GuitarJ. "Guto" Augusto - Keyboards

Johann Piper - Bass

Welyntom "Thor" Sikora - Drums